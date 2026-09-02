Amplified Intelligence.

An AI technology company. One centralized, AI-optimized infrastructure that puts the tools, data, and reach media entrepreneurs could never build alone directly into their hands.

See the product

Running on the platform

  • TheStreet
  • Parade
  • Men's Journal
  • Athlon Sports
  • Autoblog
  • Surfer
  • Powder
  • Bike
  • The Spun
  • TravelHost
  • Men's Fitness
  • PetHelpful

Three products run the loop.

One to create video at machine volume, one to generate language from live data, and one to monetize and personalize every impression. Every partner gets the full stack on day one.

Language engine

An industry leader in automated, data-driven natural language generation. Infosentience turns live structured data into accurate, on-brand stories. AI content at scale, running in production today.

Monetization

The engine behind Paradium.AI's monetization and personalization. Encore reads first-party signals and matches the right content, offer, and format to every person, so the same audience earns more.

Video & social

Our proprietary video production engine that transforms and distributes video content and accompanying articles. Long-form video and audio come in; publish-ready cut-downs, captions, and posts go out, then straight to every channel an audience already lives on.

Leadership

Our people are the core of our technology.

While we supercharge with AI, our people remain at the absolute core of the business. This technology is designed to elevate our teams, not replace them. Bleeding-edge tools in the hands of the operators who know what to do with them.

The team

Paul Edmondson

Paul Edmondson

Chief Executive Officer

Chris Hunter

Chris Hunter

President, Business Operations

Geoffrey Wait

Geoffrey Wait

Principal Financial Officer

Amy Larkin

Amy Larkin

Head of Human Resources

Miles Stiverson

Miles Stiverson

Head of Commerce

Alex Wasserburger

Alex Wasserburger

SVP, General Counsel

Eric Aledort

Eric Aledort

Head of Business Development

Melissa Sin

Melissa Sin

Head of Ad Tech & Monetization

Stephanie Mazzamaro

Stephanie Mazzamaro

Head of Programmatic, Addressability & Ops

Tim Martin

Tim Martin

Head of Engineering

Michael McCracken

Michael McCracken

Head of Product

Chris Heck

Chris Heck

VP, Integrated Marketing

Eric Karp

Eric Karp

Head of Brand Licensing

Jermaine Spradley

Jermaine Spradley

Head of Video & Social

Lisa Delaney

Lisa Delaney

GM & Chief Content Officer, Lifestyle

Ryan Bonini

Ryan Bonini

General Manager, Sports & Leisure

Newsroom

Latest news.

Company milestones, results, and announcements from Paradium.AI.

See all news

Careers

Join our team.

We're building the infrastructure that puts world-class tools, data, and reach into the hands of media entrepreneurs. Come build it with us.

See open roles

Name

Title

Partner with us

Enquiry sent

Thanks — your enquiry is on its way. We'll be in touch soon.