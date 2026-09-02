An industry leader in automated, data-driven natural language generation. Infosentience turns live structured data into accurate, on-brand stories. AI content at scale, running in production today.
Amplified Intelligence.
An AI technology company. One centralized, AI-optimized infrastructure that puts the tools, data, and reach media entrepreneurs could never build alone directly into their hands.
Running on the platform
Three products run the loop.
One to create video at machine volume, one to generate language from live data, and one to monetize and personalize every impression. Every partner gets the full stack on day one.
The engine behind Paradium.AI's monetization and personalization. Encore reads first-party signals and matches the right content, offer, and format to every person, so the same audience earns more.
Our proprietary video production engine that transforms and distributes video content and accompanying articles. Long-form video and audio come in; publish-ready cut-downs, captions, and posts go out, then straight to every channel an audience already lives on.
Creator spotlight
Not employment. Not a utility. Co-ownership.
Creators keep their name, their beat, and their equity. The platform hands them the tools, data, and reach on day one, and takes the operating weight off.
Leadership
Our people are the core of our technology.
While we supercharge with AI, our people remain at the absolute core of the business. This technology is designed to elevate our teams, not replace them. Bleeding-edge tools in the hands of the operators who know what to do with them.
The team
Paul Edmondson
Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hunter
President, Business Operations
Geoffrey Wait
Principal Financial Officer
Amy Larkin
Head of Human Resources
Miles Stiverson
Head of Commerce
Alex Wasserburger
SVP, General Counsel
Eric Aledort
Head of Business Development
Melissa Sin
Head of Ad Tech & Monetization
Stephanie Mazzamaro
Head of Programmatic, Addressability & Ops
Tim Martin
Head of Engineering
Michael McCracken
Head of Product
Chris Heck
VP, Integrated Marketing
Eric Karp
Head of Brand Licensing
Jermaine Spradley
Head of Video & Social
Lisa Delaney
GM & Chief Content Officer, Lifestyle
Ryan Bonini
General Manager, Sports & Leisure
Newsroom
Latest news.
Company milestones, results, and announcements from Paradium.AI.
Careers
Join our team.
We're building the infrastructure that puts world-class tools, data, and reach into the hands of media entrepreneurs. Come build it with us.